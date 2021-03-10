Juve stunned by 10-man Porto, knocked out of Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT

Turin, March 10 (IANS) Juventus were edged out of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League by Porto on away goals despite the Italian top-flight champions winning the second leg 3-2 at home on Tuesday.

The Portuguese champions visited Juventus Stadium in Turin with a 2-1 lead from the first leg in February and extended that lead 19 minutes into Tuesday’s match as Sergio Oliveira scored from the penalty spot after teammate Mehdi Taremi was fouled by Merit Demiral in the box.

Juventus, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, failed to respond in the first half but soon made amends after the interval with Federico Chiesa’s shot finding the far corner in the 49th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porto suffered a blow in the 54th minute as Taremi was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Nine minutes later, the hosts took the lead through Chiesa’s header.

The visitors defended well to drag the match into extra-time and Oliveira stunningly put a long-range free-kick into the net in the 115th minute. Adrien Rabiot’s header two minutes later couldn’t save the Italian giants from exiting the competition as Porto reached the quarterfinal on away goals.

Earlier, Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland scored a brace to lead Dortmund to a 2-2 draw in the second leg with Sevilla and made sure the German side reached the last eight 5-4 on aggregate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old Haaland has scored 20 goals in 14 Champions League matches, the fastest anyone has ever reached that mark. The previous record-holder was Tottenham’s Harry Kane who took 24 matches to score 20 goals.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Barcelona on Wednesday. The French champions won the first leg 4-1 at the Camp Nou. Liverpool will bring a 2-0 advantage to face Leipzig in Budapest.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/rs