Kane confirms staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer

London, Aug 25 (IANS) England forward Harry Kane announced on Wednesday that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur for this summer. Kane’s announcement comes after a failed potential move to Manchester City for the 2021/22 season.

Kane has three years left on his deal with Tottenham. He had asked to leave the club this summer in search of a team with which he could win a trophy this season. But as things stand, Kane will remain with his boyhood club this season under a new coach in Portugal’s Nuno Espirito Santo.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks [emoticon: clapping hands with football sign]. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS,” wrote Kane on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Kane played his first game of the season on Sunday, coming as substitute in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kane is second highest goal-scorer in Tottenham’s history with 221 goals, which is just 45 behind the record held by Jimmy Graves.

