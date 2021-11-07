HomeWorldSports

Karnataka cheers cricketer KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty bonding

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Ever since India cricketer KL Rahul announced to the world about his lady love, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, by wishing her happy birthday, the people of Karnataka, especially Rahul’s fans, are in celebration mode.

Rahul took to Koo and Instagram to show his affection. Rahul has etched a special place in the hearts of Kannadigas through his sizzling performances on the cricket field and has evolved into one of the top batters in world cricket.

The announcement on social media has been the reason for more celebrations as Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who hails from Mulki town of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

The fans have welcomed the news and are in celebration mode and awaiting more sweet news from Rahul and Athiya.

–IANS

mka/akm

