ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Karnataka tennis body to conduct level 1 officiating course

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) : The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) will be conducting a two-day KSLTA level 1 officiating course on February 13 and 14 at its premises.

The course, which is being conducted by experienced ITF (International Tennis Federation) level 3 officials, will help in providing the basic knowledge about tennis officiating. The successful candidates will be considered for the AITA (All India Tennis Association) and state ranking events. Officials interested will be given a chance to apply for international events conducted in Karnataka.

Various topics such as rules of tennis, duties and procedures of officials, AITA junior/pro-circuit tournament procedures, AITA tournament referee and draw scheduling, chair/line/roving umpiring and role-play will be covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested candidates from across the country in the age group of 16-65 and with tennis background have been asked to apply to the course.

“Though the course if open for everyone in India, our objective is to train line umpires for events in Karnataka. This course is not recognised by the ITF but it is mainly for our domestic consumption,” Supreeth Kadavigere, a level 3 umpire and the tutor of the course, told IANS.

“Those trained will be able to officiate at starting level of ITF $15,000 events and can also be chair umpire for national events. We will soon be organising the level 2 course as well. At the starting level of ITF events, there is no requirement for ITF certification for officials. The AITA counts experience at the level,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, only Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) conducts level 1 courses at the state level.

–IANS

kh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKohli will be more motivated after India did well in Aus: Ali
Next articleExcitement, anticipation as Foakes gears up for Test return in India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Alubond secures title sponsorship of Abu Dhabi T10

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Jan 31 (IANS) Abu Dhabi T10 has announced Alubond, a leading metal composite panel brand, as the title sponsor of the...
Read more
Technology

After aborted SLS hot-fire test, NASA to try again

IANS - 0
Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) NASA will conduct a second hot fire test for its first Space Launch System (SLS) mega rocket in February...
Read more
Sports

All eyes on Australian Open as players exit quarantine

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 30 (IANS) The first group of tennis players arriving in Australia for the upcoming Australian Open was released from hotel quarantine,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Atletico strengthen lead, Real Madrid slip up again

IANS - 0
Madrid, Feb 1 (IANS) Atletico Madrid extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to 10 points in the 21st round of matches...

Former Barca forward Justo Tejada passes dies aged 88

Two-time Olympian Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain surgery

BBL: 'Challenger' moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown

IPL 2021: England analyst Nathan Leamon to join KKR

Jehan Daruvala finishes third at F3 Asian C'ship

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021