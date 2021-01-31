ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Karthik says Tamil Nadu cricket is in good health

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Jan 31 (IANS) Former India player and Tamil Nadu captain’s longevity came to the fore again as he led Tamil Nadu to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament title on Sunday, fourteen years after he led them to the inaugural title in 2006-07.

Tamil Nadu beat Punjab in the 2006-07 final and on Sunday hammered Baroda by seven wickets. They had lost the final last year to Karnataka.

Karthik, now the senior statesman, says he wants to take Tamil Nadu cricket forward and develop talent while still hoping to play for India again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You understand your cricket over a period of time, I am very keen on taking our state cricket forward and playing for the country is always on my mind,” he said after the match.

Karthik said last year’s loss in the final hurt but to see players from that squad make the Indian team makes him proud.

“It really hurt us last year. We played really good cricket and we have been pretty consistent throughout. Just the fact that there are players like Natarajan and Washington Sundar in the Indian team… those guys were around last year playing this tournament for us. Just to see those guys go there… I am sure there’ll be few more going from here,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been so many good performances through the season. We are able to produce cricketers to play for the country, that’s always a sign of a team doing well,” he added.

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters in a thriller
Next articleTamil Nadu win Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

BBL: 'Challenger' moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 1 (IANS) A snap five-day lockdown in Perth announced by the Western Australian Government on Sunday due to a Covid-19 case...
Read more
Sports

Ismail, Brits guide South Africa women to T20 series win over Pak

IANS - 0
Durban, Jan 31 (IANS) A second successive half-century by Tazmin Brits and a career-best bowling figures by Shabnim Ismail helped the South Africa...
Read more
Sports

Wrestling body caught in a bind, doesn't know who to award buffalo (lead)

IANS - 0
Agra, Jan 31 (IANS) While young cricketers like T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj get SUVs...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Atletico strengthen lead, Real Madrid slip up again

IANS - 0
Madrid, Feb 1 (IANS) Atletico Madrid extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to 10 points in the 21st round of matches...

Former Barca forward Justo Tejada passes dies aged 88

Two-time Olympian Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain surgery

BBL: 'Challenger' moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown

IPL 2021: England analyst Nathan Leamon to join KKR

Jehan Daruvala finishes third at F3 Asian C'ship

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021