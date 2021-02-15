ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech sets new world 5km record

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Monaco, Feb 15 (IANS) Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya has set a new 5km road world record, completing the Monaco Run in 14 minutes and 43 seconds.

Sunday’s performance by Chepkoech bettered the previous record in a mixed gender race of 14:48 set by Caroline Kipkirui in 2018, and is also one second faster than Sifan Hassan’s 14:44 record for a women’s-only race, until this morning the fastest time ever produced over the distance since the 5km was introduced as a world record event in November 2017, reports World Athletics.

“I’m so happy because I didn’t expect it,” said Chepkoech, the 2019 world champion in the steeplechase. “It was cold and there was a lot of wind, but I tried to follow my pace maker and everything was perfect,” added the 29-year-old Kenyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Uganda’s 10,000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei, who set the men’s world record of 12:51 at this race last year, successfully defended his title, clocking 13:13.

“The wind was incredibly difficult,” said Cheptegei, who covered the opening kilometre in 2:44, 13 seconds behind the pace that propelled him to the world record last year.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRoger Twose appointed New Zealand Cricket director
Next articleIran's 2022 FIFA WC qualifiers postponed to June
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Several stars to miss first Indian Grand Prix athletics

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The 2018 Asian Games 800m champion, Manjeet Singh of Haryana, and 400m national record holder Muhammed Anas are...
Read more
Sports

Race Walking National: Rawat (35km), Gurpreet (50km) win gold (Lead)

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) It was stroll in the park for Uttarakhand's international race walker Manish Singh Rawat as...
Read more
Sports

World Para Athletics GP: India finish with 23 medals

IANS - 0
Dubai, Feb 14 (IANS) Teenaged high jumpers Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar produced personal best jumps to take a gold...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Iran's 2022 FIFA WC qualifiers postponed to June

IANS - 0
Tehran, Feb 15 (IANS) Iran Football Federation has announced that Team Melli's matches against Hong Kong, China and Cambodia in the 2022 FIFA...

Roger Twose appointed New Zealand Cricket director

Serie A: Inter Milan moves top after beating Lazio

Medvedev storms into Australian Open quarters

Martin Snedden appointed to 2022 ICC Women's WC board

Several stars to miss first Indian Grand Prix athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021