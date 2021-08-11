Kerala announces Rs 2 cr, promotion for P.R. Sreejesh

- Advertisement -

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (IANS) Facing criticism for not honouring new Indian hockey icon P.R. Sreejesh, the Kerala government, after the weekly cabinet meeting, on Wednesday announced that it will give a cash award of Rs 2 crore and a promotion to him.

Sreejesh, the goalkeeper and former captain of the team, was part of the squad that won an Olympic medal for India after four decades.

State Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each to seven other Keralites, who donned represented the country in various other disciplines at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

He said that Sreejesh, who is presently employed as Chief Sports Organiser with the Kerala Education Department, has been promoted to the rank of Joint Director.

On Monday, UAE-based VPS Healthcare’s Chairman and Managing Director Shamsheer Vayalil announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore to Sreejesh.

The Congress-led opposition has been flaying the Pinarayi Vijayan government for not announcing a reward for Sreejesh, following which state Education Minister V. Sivankutty said in the ongoing Assembly session that the government will do its duty.

On Tuesday, Sreejesh returned to a rousing welcome at his home town Kochi and after the reception, returned to Delhi.

–IANS

