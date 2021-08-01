Kerala Blasters FC sign Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic

Adv.

Kochi, Aug 1 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina central defender Enes Sipovic ahead of the 2021/22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The towering defender joins the club after a one-year stint with ISL side Chennaiyin FC.

After advancing through the youth ranks of Bosnian Club Zeljeznicar in Sarajevo, Sipovic joined the Romanian club, SC Otelul Galati.

In his debut season, he won the 2010/11 Romanian top-division championship title with SC Otelul Galati. After six seasons at Otelul Galati, Sipovic enjoyed stints at KVC Westerlo (Belgium), Ittihad Tanger & RS Berkane (Morocco), and Ohod Club (Saudi Arabia).

Adv.

Before turning out for Chennaiyin FC last season, he played for Umm Salal in Qatar. Sipovic featured regularly for Chennaiyin FC, playing 18 matches in the ISL last season.

A former Bosnia and Herzegovina U-21 international, Sipovic will become the first Bosnian player to don the Kerala Blasters FC jersey.

Kerala Blasters FC’s sporting director, Karolis Skinkys said: “Enes is a reliable defender, strong on set pieces and positioning. I know that he can adapt to Indian conditions very well and he is an excellent team player. He showed huge motivation to represent Kerala, so I’m happy and looking forward to working with him soon.”

Adv.

Sipovic said, “I am so excited to join one of the biggest clubs in India, with an army of amazing fans. I must say that, my actions speak for myself, so on the field I will be LOUD.”

Sipovic becomes the second foreign signing at Kerala Blasters FC, joining Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna.

–IANS

Adv.

akm/