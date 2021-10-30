HomeWorldSports

Kerala to host senior women's national football championship

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has approved Kerala as the venue for the forthcoming Senior Women’s National Football Championship (NFC).

The Senior Women’s NFC will be held in three venues, and five stadia from November 25-December 9, 2021.

The Committee also complimented the Kerala State Government for their unprecedented support for the development of Indian Football.

The Executive Committee also appreciated the support from states like Odisha and Jharkhand both of whom have been providing exemplary support, and hoped that respective State FAs along with support from the State Governments will take Indian Football forward together.

The Senior Women’s National Football Championship, which was started in the 1991-92 season, was last held for the 2019-20 season at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, with Manipur beating Railways 1-0 in the final.

–IANS

bsk

