Khachanov eliminates Kyrgios; to meet Ruud in US Open semifinal

New York, Sep 7 (IANS) Russia’s Karen Khachanov overcame Nick Kyrgios of Australia 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 in a big-serving blockbuster to advance into his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, at the US Open on Wednesday.

The 27th seed Khachanov withstood 31 aces and a vociferous crowd supporting Kyrgios to eke out victory in three hours and 39 minutes after earlier coming within two points of win in the fourth set.

Khachanov himself fired 30 aces and will play Norway’s Casper Ruud in the last-four. Ruud has the opportunity to finish the tournament at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

“I did it! I did it!” Khachanov was quoted as saying by ATP. “I’m really proud of myself, I was focused from the beginning to the end. It was a crazy match but I came ready to fight and to play five sets.”

“From the beginning until the end, great performance — at least I will talk about myself, from my side,” Khachanov added. “I stayed there. I waited for my chances. I created them as well. I’m super happy, super proud that I could finish the match, I could take it. Serving for the match (is) never easy. (I am) just super happy to do this step forward to make my first semi-final.”

Khachanov has moved 13 places during the tournament to No. 18 in the ATP Live Rankings and subject to his progress here further, he could crack the top-10 if lifts the trophy.

Kyrgios, who finished the tournament with 116 aces and a tour-leading 27 wins since the beginning of the grass season, climbed to No. 19 in the live standings during the tournament to pass Alex de Minaur as the highest-ranked Australian, according to ATP.

“I’m obviously devastated. But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior. I thought he served really good today,” Kyrgios said.

“Honestly probably the best server I played this tournament. The way he was hitting his spots under pressure. He just played the big points well.

“Really wasn’t anything in it. I’m just devastated obviously. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all. I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”

