'Khelo India Winter Games' 2nd edition at Gulmarg from Mar 2

By Glamsham Bureau
Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) The second edition of ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ will start from February 26 and culminate on March 2 in J&K’s winter destination of Gulmarg, officials said.

Around 1,200 athletes and guests from across the country are scheduled to participate in the mega sports event, one of the many efforts aimed at engaging the youth in positive and constructive activities.

Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories (UTs) will converge on the snow-bound slopes of Gulmarg during the event to compete in different categories of sports.

The prominent sports activities, which will be the hallmark of the winter games, include snow shoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock etc.

Athletes from the Indian Army and the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports will also participate in the event, besides the athletes from different states and UTs.

The event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J&K.

