Kishan dedicates knock to coach's dad

Ahmedabad, March 14 (IANS) Ishan Kishan, who hit a half-century on debut to help India beat England by seven wickets in the second T20 International, dedicated his knock to his coach’s dad who died recently.

Kishan, opening the innings, blitzed his way to 56 off 32 deliveries to help his team bring the five-match series level at 1-1 after two games.

“This innings is for my coach’s dad who passed away a few days ago. I was speaking to him (coach) and he wanted me to score a century for his dad,” said Kishan after the match on Sunday.

The left-handed batsman from Jharkhand also thanked the seniors in the India team for backing him.

“Credit goes to my seniors who told me to go and express myself. It is not easy to come and play your first game against a quality side like England. Mumbai Indians taught me a lot and I want to continue the momentum,” added Kishan who also said that he was disappointed for not finishing the match.

The Mumbai Indians batsman was dismissed when India needed just 71 runs in 10 overs.

“I wanted to finish the game and I knew there was a senior player (Virat Kohli) batting superbly at the other end. I was disappointed with the fact that I didn’t finish the game,” he added.

Kishan termed his six off Tom Curran’s first ball (in innings’ sixth over) as the best shot. It was the six that got him rolling. Kishan picked a half-volley from outside the off and hit it over long on boundary.

“The shot that I smashed Tom for a six off his first ball, that was special. I don’t know if I am going to get this feeling again (fifty on debut), but I am really proud and happy. I want to thank all my coaches, seniors and everyone who helped me get to this stage,” he said.

–IANS

kh/rt