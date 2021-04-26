KKR win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Adv.

Ahmedabad, April 26 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Monday. While KKR are at the bottom of the points table, PBKS are fifth.

KKR are fielding an unchanged side, PBKS have made one change to the side bringing in Chris Jordan to replace Fabian Allen.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

–IANS

kh/