KKR's Morgan, McCullum could be in trouble for 2018 tweets

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum, along with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler, could face uncomfortable moments after their 2018 social media exchange, in which they are mocking Indian accent, has surfaced.

Morgan and Buttler apparently used the word ‘sir’ to mock Indian fans during the social media interaction.

“Screenshots have also been shared of a message by Buttler in which he says ‘I always reply sir no1 else like me like you like me’ and, separately, Morgan includes Buttler in a message which says, ‘Sir you’re my favourite batsman’,” claimed a report.

“Although there are questions over the precise context of the tweets, they were written at a time when Buttler and Morgan were established England players and have caused offence on social media,” a report in England’s Telegraph said about the two English players’ twitter comments.

Reacting to the resurfaced media interaction, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said KKR have a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards any kind of discrimination.

“We don’t know enough about it to comment at this time. Let’s wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has ‘zero tolerance’ for any sort of discrimination,” Mysore told Cricbuzz.

This comes on the heels of a series of old tweets by England pacer Ollie Anderson resurfacing, coinciding with his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2. The tweets of 2012 and 2013 were full of racist and sexist connotations.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended Robinson and initiated a disciplinary investigation.

As a result, Robinson has missed the second Test against New Zealand that started in Birmingham on Thursday.

–IANS

qma/kh