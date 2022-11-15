KKR's Pat Cummins announces unavailability for 2023 IPL season

Melbourne, Nov 15 (IANS) Australia’s Test and One-day International captain Pat Cummins will not take part in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in order to be fully fit and committed for next year’s ODI World Cup in India and the Ashes in England.

The 29-year-old pace bowler, who had a below-par showing in the ICC T20 World Cup at home with the defending champions not able to progress to the semifinals, was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mega auction earlier this year for Rs 7.25 crore and played five games, taking seven wickets.

On Tuesday, Cummins took to social media to announce his unavailability for IPL 2023.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next year’s IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODIs for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and (ODI) World Cup,” Cummins said on Twitter.

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP.”

A report in sen.com.au said that Mitchell Starc could also miss the 2023 Indian Premier League season. Australia will play a five-Test Ashes series in England across June and July next year. India will then host the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November.

