KKR's Rana tests Covid negative in 2nd test (Lead)

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana has tested negative for Covid-19 in his second test, after testing positive in the first a few days ago, a statement from Kolkata Knight Riders said on Wednesday.

Rana has now joined the rest of the team in training.

“Mr. Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai on March 21, 2021, with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive. He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that he had tested negative in his second test on Wednesday and will soon start training.

“Again, as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again, today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season,” KKR said.

The 26-year-old batsman, who made 352 runs in 14 matches during the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE, was reportedly holidaying in Goa before joining the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-hander has played 60 matches in his IPL career that began in 2016. He has so far scored 1,437 runs at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 135.56.

Rana had been in fine form in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers, scoring 398 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.33 with a strike rate of 97.79. He was the tournament’s fifth-highest run-getter.

The Delhi batsman, who also opened batting for KKR in the last season, was not seen in practice sessions even as other players attended practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipper Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Dinesh Kartik, and Sunil Narine have all been undergoing practice sessions.

–IANS

kh/akm