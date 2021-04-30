Knew where Mavi would bowl: Shaw

Adv.

Ahmedabad, April 29 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw said his experience of playing against Shivam Mavi earlier in his career helped him get in position to hit six fours off six successive deliveries in the first over of the innings bowled by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer.

“We’ve played for 4-5 years now (with Mavi). So I knew where he will bowl to me. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys. I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn’t bowl,” said Shaw after getting the player of the match award.

The right-handed opener took 25 runs (including one wide) off the first over from Mavi, hitting the six legitimate balls to boundary.

Shaw got to his half-century in just 18 deliveries which is the second fastest for Delhi Capitals in IPL history.

“Wasn’t thinking anything to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls.”

Shaw, who struggled in Australia, returned home and found form in the Vijay Hazare one-dayers in which he ended as the top run-getter. He has continued that form into the IPL.

He gave credit to his dad for return to form.

“My dad has supported very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn’t happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way,” added Shaw.

–IANS

kh/