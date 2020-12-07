World Sports

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia

By IANS
Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Dec 7 (IANS) By sealing the T20 International series on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a series in all three formats against Australia in Australia.

Kohli had led India to a 2-1 win in the 2018-19 Test series and followed that up with a 2-1 win in the ODI series.

While India had drawn the T20 series on that last tour, they managed to clinch it this time by winning the first two matches. The third match takes place on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

India had won a T20 series in 2016, when MS Dhoni’s side won it 3-0. Dhoni had also led India to a triangular series win in Australia in 2007-08 season.

Dhoni, however, was a failure in Tests. He presided over a 4-0 Test series thrashing India got in Australia in 2011-12. He also lost the ODI series 4-1 in 2015-16. Dhoni also jointly led the Indian side in the 2014-15 series where India lost 2-0.

Prior to the 2007-08 season when India won the tri-series for the first time under Dhoni, none of the touring Indian teams had won any series in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

While India have managed to win series in Australia in all formats, none of the other three top Asian Test playing nations — Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh have won a series in the longest format Down Under.

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAllu Arjun, family in Udaipur to attend Niharika Konidela’s wedding
Next articleEngland's tour of South Africa called off for now

Related Articles

Sports

3rd T20I: Wade, Maxwell power Australia to 186/5 against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored a brilliant 80 and a quick-fire fifty from Glenn Maxwell helped Australia set an imposing 187-run...
Read more
News

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Read more
Sports

Pucovski hit on the head, ruled out of second warm-up game

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Right-handed opener Will Pucovski, who is slated to open the Australia innings in the first Test against India at the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia 2

3rd T20I: Wade, Maxwell power Australia to 186/5 against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored a brilliant 80 and a quick-fire fifty from Glenn Maxwell helped Australia set an imposing 187-run...
glamsham sports news coverage featured image placeholder

Indian eves focused on producing best result in Tokyo, says Udita

glamsham sports news coverage featured image placeholder

Pucovski hit on the head, ruled out of second warm-up game

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia 3

India opt to bowl in 3rd T20I against Australia (Toss)

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia 4

Joe Connellan appointed interim CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia 5

Senior Indian players have decent outing in drawn 1st warm-up game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020