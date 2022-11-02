Kohli becomes the highest run-scorer in Men's T20 World history, surpasses Jayawardene

Adelaide, Nov 2 (IANS) Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the all-time leading run-scorer in the men’s T20 World Cup history during his team’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh, here.

Kohli reached the milestone when he crossed 16 runs in the seventh over of India’s innings, going past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s record tally of 1016 runs. The Indian batter now has 1065 runs with an average of 88.75 and a strike rate of more than 132.46 in T20 World Cups.

Playing in his fifth T20 World Cup, the 33-year-old became the competition’s highest run-getter in only his 23rd innings, having scored 12 half-centuries. In comparison, Jayawardene had played 31 innings to set his record, though he faced fewer balls (754 balls) than Kohli did (773).

After Kohli and Jayawardene, Chris Gayle (965), Rohit Sharma (921) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) are at the third, fourth and fifth spot on the list of all-time run-scorers in the T20 World Cup history.

Kohli scored 185 runs in his maiden T20 World Cup in 2012; he was the competition’s top-scorer in 2014; and the second highest run-getter in 2016. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions, making him the only male cricketer to win the award twice. His six Player-of-the-Match awards are also the most in the tournament’s history.

The star batter began the 2022 T20 World Cup on 845 runs and scored two consecutive unbeaten half-centuries — against Pakistan and Netherlands — before being dismissed for 12 against South Africa.

Former India skipper also holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in all T20 internationals, and is ahead of Rohit, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam and Paul Stirling on the list.

Kohli’s brilliant knock (64 not out off 44) helped India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs via DLS method to go top of the table in Group 2 and inch closer to a semifinal berth at the ongoing T20 World.

–IANS

avn/inj