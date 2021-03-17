ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Kohli blitzkrieg powers India to 156/6

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli hammered 77 (46 balls, 8x4s, 4x6s) to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs in the third T20 International against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Kohli played a captain’s knock once again, following the unbeaten and match-winning 73 he made in the second T20I, as wickets around him kept falling.

India had been reduced to 24 for three in the sixth over with K.L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan back in the pavilion. The India captain added 40 runs with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket in just under six overs to bring India’s innings back on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pant was run out and Shreyas Iyer followed soon after. But Kohli added 70 runs for the sixth wicket with Hardik Pandya (17 off 15 balls), who surprisingly played second fiddle.

India would have been in a poor position had they not managed quick runs in the slog overs. They made 69 in the last five overs with majority of those runs coming off Kohli’s bat.

Brief scores: India 156/6 in 20 overs (V Kohli 77 not out, R Pant 25, M Wood 3/31) vs England.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia win Team Lance gold at tent pegging World Cup qualifiers
Next articleBoard keeps option of having crowd for IPL's later stages open
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Board keeps option of having crowd for IPL's later stages open

Kohli blitzkrieg powers India to 156/6

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli hammered 77 (46 balls, 8x4s, 4x6s) to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs in the...

India win Team Lance gold at tent pegging World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 16 (IANS) India on Tuesday won gold in Team Lance competition with 126.5 points on the first day of the International...

Akshay says 'Teri mitti' is a feeling as song crosses 1bn views

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the song "Teri mitti" from his 2019 film...

Oscar contenders share reactions on being nominated

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The entire world has been reacting to the nominations for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, scheduled to take place...

Esha Deol 'ready to face the camera again'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol Takhtani is ready to face the camera again. Esha, a mother of two toddlers, has announced...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates