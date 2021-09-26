Kohli, Maxwell fifties help RCB reach 165/6 vs Mumbai Indians

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 26 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli scored a fifty and Glenn Maxwell blasted 56 off 27 deliveries as Royal Challengers posted 165/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match here on Sunday.

Kohli (51) rescued RCB after his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal was out for a duck, completing his 10,000 runs in T20 cricket in the process. With Maxwell going great guns, it looked like Bangalore would pile up a big total. But Jasprit Bumrah (3/36) sent back Maxwell and AB de Villiers off successive deliveries as Mumbai Indians pegged RCB back and restricted them to a more manageable 165.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 165/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 51, Glenn Maxwell 56, Srikar Bharat 32, Jasprit Bumrah 3/36) against Mumbai Indians.

–IANS

bsk