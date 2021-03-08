ADVERTISEMENT
Kohli pays tribute to wife, daughter on Women's Day

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday posted a touching message to his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, Vamika, on the occassion of International Women’s Day.

“Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” wrote Kohli on Instagram handle.

Kohli, who became a father on January 11 this year, posted an image of Anushka and Vamika along with his message.

Kohli recently led India to a 3-1 win in a four-match Test series against England. The result helped India qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. India will face New Zealand in the final to be in June.

–IANS

rkm/qma

