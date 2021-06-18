Kohli plays down significance of WTC final

Adv.

Southampton, June 17 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday played down the significance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final that commences against New Zealand on Friday, saying they are looking at six Test matches and not just one on the tour of England.

“We are not looking at one Test match that begins tomorrow. We are looking at all the six Test matches that we have to play in England…We have a process to strive for,” said Kohli. After the WTC final that runs from June 18 to 22, India play five Tests against England in August-September.

