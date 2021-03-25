Kohli rises to fourth spot in ICC T20I rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli rose to the fourth spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen on Wednesday. Kohli scored an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls in the fifth T20I against England while opening the innings with Rohit Sharma, who moved up to the 14th position.

Kohli overtook K.L. Rahul in the rankings, who took the Indian captain’s previous fifth position.

Rohit’s 34-ball 64 in that match has helped him move up three places to 14th in the latest weekly rankings update, which took into account the three-match Afghanistan-Zimbabwe series in Abu Dhabi apart from the last two matches of the India-England series.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other gains, Shreyas Iyer has moved up five places to a career-best 26th position while Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant too have made rapid progress.

Yadav, who debuted in the second match of the series but could not garner any points as he did not get to bat, has pushed up from the bottom to 66th position after scores of 57 and 32, while Pant has moved up 11 places to 69th in the rankings.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, named Man of the Match in the fifth T20I against England for his spell of 2/15, has moved up 21 places to 24th while Hardik Pandya has advanced 47 places to 78th.

ADVERTISEMENT

For England, Dawid Malan maintains a healthy lead at the top of the batting rankings after his 68 in the fifth T20I against India, while Jos Buttler has inched up one place to 18th.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid (up one place to fourth) and fast bowlers Jofra Archer (up 12 places to 22nd) and Mark Wood (up 12 places to 27th) have advanced in the bowlers’ list.

In the ODI rankings, Jonny Bairstow is up four places to a career-best seventh position after his knock of 94 in the opening match of the three-match ODI series against India in Pune on Tuesday. England captain Eoin Morgan has advanced one place to 24th.

ADVERTISEMENT

All-rounder Ben Stokes has moved up from 75th to 64th among bowlers, besides leapfrogging compatriot Chris Woakes to the third place in all-rounders’ list.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s match-winning knock of 98 has lifted him two places to 15th while Bhuvneshwar has gained five places to move into the top 20 in the latest ODI bowlers’ update, which considered performances in the opening India-England ODI and the first two matches of the New Zealand-Bangladesh series.

–IANS

rkm/arm