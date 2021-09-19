Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 season

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday announced that Virat Kohli will step down as RCB captain after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB’s Twitter handle.

A few days back, Kohli had decided to step down as India’s T20 captain to lessen his workload.

