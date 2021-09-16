HomeWorldSports

Kohli to step down as T20 skipper after World Cup

By Glamsham Bureau
Kohli to step down as T20 skipper after World Cup
- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 16 (IANS) Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli announced on Thursday that he will be quitting as the T20I captain after the completion of the men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE in October.

Through his official Twitter account, Kohli has thanked everyone who have supported him in his journey as the captain of the Indian team in all formats. He also said that he has given everything to the team as the T20I captain and will continue to contribute to the team as a batsman in future.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

nr/ bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDurand Cup: 10-man Gokulam overcome Hyderabad FC 1-0
Next articleIPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as captain of Delhi Capitals
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,747FansLike
43,750FollowersFollow
6,220FollowersFollow
57,524FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv