World Sports

Kohli unhappy with umpire's call on Yadav dismissal

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli expressed disappointment over third umpire’s call that saw the dismissal of a well-set Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20I on Thursday and said that the soft signal should be done away with.

Kohli felt India were shortchanged when Yadav was given out despite replays being inconclusive. Yadav had played a ramp shot to fine leg but Dawid Malan caught it. There was a frame that showed that the ball made contact with the ground while the side angle was inconclusive. However, he was given out as the on-field umpire’s soft signal was out.

“There was an instance during the Test series when I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and he clearly caught the ball but he wasn’t sure so we went upstairs. If it is a half and half effort and the fielder is in doubt, there is no way the umpire from square leg can see it clearly. The soft signal becomes important and it becomes tricky,” said Kohli when asked about it and called for something radical to replace the soft signal.

“I don’t know why there can’t be an ‘I don’t know’ call with the umpires as well. It is similar to umpire’s call as well. These are decisions that can change the course of the game, especially in these big games. We were at the receiving end today, and tomorrow it could be some other team. You want these ironed out and keep the game really simple. It isn’t ideal in high pressure games and have a lot of clarity on the field,” he added.

–IANS

kh/

Previous article'Udaan' actor Rajat Barmecha: Adulting is tough and it's okay to mess up
Next articleLeft too much for lower order: Morgan
