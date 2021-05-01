Kohli's wicket gave me confidence: Brar

Adv.

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli’s early onslaught in Friday’s IPL match did not demoralise him as he knew he would get a second chance.

Kohli had hit Brar for a six and a four in the first two overs as the youngster playing his first IPL match of the season conceded 17 runs in two overs.

But then he came back in his third over, taking two wickets off the first two balls. He bowled Kohli on the first ball and then got rid of Maxwell on the next ball.

“I wasn’t overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli paaji’s wicket and that was very special. It came out in a flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident and things fall in place,” said the 25-year-old from Moga.

“They’ll be happy at home (Moga) I am sure. It’s their best wishes that have got me here. I didn’t feel anything about being hit for six because a bowler always has a chance to come back. So I knew I could come back.”

Brar had also hit an unbeaten 25 off 17 deliveries earlier to take PBKS to 179/5 in 20 overs.

“When I went into bat there was time to wait and see for an over or two. [K.L.] Rahul bhai was there at the other end to talk to me about the conditions and such,” said Brar.

