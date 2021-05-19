Kroos tests positive for Covid-19

Adv.

Madrid, May 18 (IANS) Real Madrid will be without German midfielder Toni Kroos for the decisive last game of the season after the club confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kroos had been isolated at home since Friday after a close contact had tested positive for the virus and missed Sunday’s 1-0 win away to Athletic Club Bilbao and he will now also have to sit out Saturday’s home match against Villarreal, Xinhua reports.

Real Madrid need to beat Villarreal and hope that Atletico Madrid fail to win in their visit to relegation-threatened Valladolid in a game that will be played at the same time, to be crowned this season’s La Liga champions.

Adv.

The German is the ninth member of the Real Madrid first-team squad to test positive for Covid-19 this season, following Eder Militao, Casemiro, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde, and Luka Jovic, who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and club President, Florentino Perez had also been infected by the virus during the course of the campaign.

Kroos has been a vital player for Real Madrid this season, playing 3,194 minutes in 42 games in all competitions, scoring 3 goals, and providing 12 assists.

Adv.

–IANS

rkm/kh