ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

KSLTA-AITA wheelchair tennis: Top players enter semis

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Fancied players in the men’s and women’s category did not have to break a sweat while advancing to the semi-finals of the Rs.3 lakh KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

Only a couple of matches saw a bit of resistance from the losers at the KSLTA here. Top seed Duria Mariappan of Tamil Nadu was stretched by Uttar Pradesh’s Indrajit Pandey before overcoming 9-5 in a men’s singles quarterfinal match and Karnataka’s A. Sudha, seeded sixth, beat the better fourth seed Ruth Rajeshwari of Tamil Nadu 9-7 in a women’s last-eight match.

The semi-final line up in the men’s section sees a lone player from Karnataka — No.2 seed Veerasamy Shekhar while it will be an all-home battle in the women’s category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results (seedings pre-fixed):

Men’s singles (quarterfinals):

1-Durai Mariappan (Tamil Nadu) bt Indrajit Pandey (Uttar Pradesh) 9-5; 4-Subramanian Balachander (TN) bt H Madhusudan (Karnataka) 9-3; 3-Karunakaran Kartik (TN) bt S Shivaprasad (KAR) 9-3; 2-Veerasamy Shekhar (KAR) bt 6-Anil Almeida (KAR) 9-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s singles (quarterfinals):

1-Pratima Rao (KAR) bt 8-MK Mubina (KAR) 9-0; 3-Nalina Kumari (KAR) bt 5-K Shilpa 9-3; 6-A Sudha (KAR) bt 4- Ruth Rajeshwari (TN) 9-7; 2-KP Shilpa (KAR) bt 7-T Sheranthi (TN) 9-0

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRohit Sharma finally gets 'consistent' run after seven years
Next articleMohit of Indian Navy bags Rings and Peg Tent Pegging gold
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pratima, Shekhar in finals of KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair Tennis

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka's top seed in the women's category Pratima Rao and second seed in the men's section Veerasamy Shekhar entered the...
Read more
Sports

WTT Contender: Paddler Sharath loses in pre-quarters

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Doha, March 4 (IANS) The Indian challenge came to an end at World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha on Thursday with the defeat...
Read more
Sports

WTT Contender TT: Sharath starts with win, Sathiyan ousted

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Doha, March 3 (IANS) Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal began the season with an impressive victory as he defeated Czech Republic's...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021