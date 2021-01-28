ADVERTISEMENT
KSLTA Talent series: Karthika stuns 3rd seed, enters semi-finals

By IANS
Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) Karthika Padmakumar ousted third seed Thanu Vishwas to enter the semi-finals in the girls under-12 category of the KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tour.

In the quarter-finals held at the KSLTA courts here on Wednesday, Karthika was a 7-5, 6-1 winner over the fancied Thanu. Earlier, she had felled sixth seed Agamya Chandra.

Karthika now meets second seed Kashvi Sunil in the semi-finals. The latter overcame a fighting Jeevika Chennabyregowda 7-6 (9), 6-3. In the other quarter-final tie, Anwesha Dhar scored an upset win over fifth seed Aylin Miriam Cornelio to set up a semi-final clash with the top seed Meghana GD who brushed aside the challenge of Ritisha Choudhary.

In the Boys under-12 category, both the top two seeds Meer Fazal Ali and Likith Gowda entered the semi-finals with easy wins. Eighth seed Ranveer Singh Pannu of Gujarat beat third seed Thanish Vepanapalli to enter the last four stage.

Results (Quarter-finals)

Boys u-12

Meer Fazal Ali (1) bt Anirudh Palanisamy 6-2, 6-1; Diganth M bt Stephen Dylan 6-2, 6-3; Ranveer Singh Pannu (8) bt Thanish Vepanapalli (3) 6-4, 7-5; Likith Gowda (2) bt Anurag Kallambela (6) 6-2, 6-0

Girls u-12

Meghana GD (1) bt Ritisha Choudhary 6-3, 6-0; Anwesha Dhar bt Aylin Miriam Cornelio (5) 6-4, 6-2; Karthika Padmakumar bt Thanu Vishwas (3) 7-5, 6-1; Kashvi Sunil (2) bt Jeevika Chennabyregowda 7-6 (9), 6-3.

–IANS

rkm/bg

Previous articleHuge disadvantage for players in strict quarantine: Thiem
