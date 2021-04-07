Kuwait announces central contracts to women cricketers

Adv.

Kuwait City, April 6 (IANS) Kuwait Cricket has announced central contracts for seven of its women cricketers.

The tiny gulf emirate, which plays cricket in lower divisions, will play the Asia Cup qualifiers as well as the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

“The move will pave the way for both domestic and international development of Kuwait women’s cricketers as it will give them the required boost and attract more young girls in the process to semi-professionally/professionally join the game,” stated Kuwait Cricket according to a report in www.kuwaitcricketofficial.com.

The board hopes to have 20 contracted women cricketers by the year 2023-24.

Match fees and performance-based bonuses have also been decided for them.

The path-breaking step of giving national contracts to Kuwait women’s players is the first-ever and follows contracts to male players which was initiated in 2020.

The contracts are divided into two categories.

Category A:

Amna Tariq, Priyada Murali, Mariamma Hyder, Siobhan Gomez, Khadija Khalil, Maryyam Ashraf.

Category B:

Zeefa Jilani.

–IANS

kh/