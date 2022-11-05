scorecardresearch
La Liga: Barcelona defender Pique announces retirement

By Glamsham Bureau

Madrid (Spain), Nov 5 (IANS) Barcelona defender and former Spain international Gerard Pique announced his retirement from club football on Thursday.

Pique said through social media that “this Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou.”

“It is the moment to end this stage of my life. I always said that after Barcelona there will be no other club, and that is the way it is going to be,” said Pique.

Pique will feature for the last time at Camp Nou against Almeria on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

Pique, a three-time Champions League winner with the Spanish club, has played 615 games for Barcelona, scoring 52 goals.

In addition to the Champions League triumphs, the 35-year-old helped Barcelona win eight Spanish league titles and seven Copa del Rey crowns.

As a former Spain international, he helped his country win the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

–IANS

bsk

