La Liga: Lewandowski available after court temporarily suspends three-game ban

By News Bureau

Madrid, Dec 30 (IANS) FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will be able to play against Espanyol in Saturday’s La Liga derby after a court here granted him a temporary reprieve from a three-game ban.

Lewandowski was sent off in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna in November and was thus given a one-game ban that was extended for two more games after he made further gestures towards match officials.

The Spanish Football Federation’s appeal committee rejected his first appeal, and the Administrative Sports Tribunal in Spain also rejected Barca’s appeals, reports Xinhua.

However, on Friday, the Central Litigation Court in Madrid accepted the appeal and temporarily suspended the ban “provisionally until the definitive resolution is solid.”

The striker was also due to miss matches against Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

