Lahiri makes the cut at Northern Trust golf; in tied 36th place

Jersey City (New Jersey), Aug 21 (IANS) India’s Anirban Lahiri carded a second successive 2-under 69 to safely make the weekend rounds of The Northern Trust here but the golfer would know that he needs a better showing to progress into next week’s BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs.

After starting strongly on Friday with three successive birdies on his front nine at the Liberty National Golf Club, the 34-year-old Indian suffered bogeys on 14 and 15 before bouncing back with a birdie at the next hole to conclude his day in tied 36th place.

Lahiri requires at least a top-10 finish this week to have a chance of improving on his 121st ranking and move inside the top-70, which is the cut-off for the second Playoffs event. He is four strokes outside the top-10 presently, and eight behind leader Jon Rahm of Spain.

“To be honest, I’m running a little low on energy and I think it caught up with me towards the end a little bit,” said Lahiri, who found 10 fairways and 11 greens during his second round.

“Four or five of the last holes, I missed putts from inside pretty much of 15 feet on all of them except for the last hole. I’ve been playing really well I think. Played well yesterday morning in the tough conditions and could have shot two or three better, and today’s conditions were absolutely ideal and the golf course was right there.

“I got off to a good start and in the middle part of the round, I didn’t take the opportunities that were in front of me. I’ve been playing well and just haven’t quite haven’t made as many putts as I need.”

Lahiri did deliver some early sparks with conversions of 18 feet and 13 feet for gains on the fourth and fifth holes, before tapping in from close range a third successive birdie on the par 5 sixth. The Indian fought hard to find his range with his iron play which subsequently left him fighting for pars coming in.

“I’ve put myself in a good position for the weekend. If I keep doing what I’m doing, I just need to sharpen up on the greens and maybe get some better greens tomorrow as I won’t be playing absolutely last and try to take advantage. I feel like I’m playing well. I just need to put 36 holes together and keep pushing my body,” said Lahiri.

–IANS

akm/