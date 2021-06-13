Lahiri slips a place to tied 45th in Palmetto Championship golf

Adv.

Congaree Maintenance (US), June 13 (IANS) Despite an impressive one-under 70, Indias Anirban Lahiri slipped to tied 45th after the third round of Palmetto Championship here.

Lahiri, who entered the third day tied in 44th place after making cut with an even par score across the first two rounds, had a decent outing but could not progress up the leaderboard.

He fired birdies on the second, third, 12th and 15th holes but bogeys on the eighth, ninth and 13th set him back. In fact, he had even moved up to tied 23rd after the third hole.

Adv.

The Indian golfer, ranked 354 in the world, had carded two-under 69 to be in tied 31st place after the first round. However, a two-over 73 undid the work of the first day. His even par score across the first two rounds was still enough to keep him afloat as the cut was applied at one-over.

American Chesson Hadley is in sole lead with 14-under, having taken a four-stroke lead over fellow American Harris English, who is in sole second position at 10-under. The two were through 17th hole in the third round, at three-under and four-under respectively, before play was suspended due to inclement weather.

South African Garrick Higgo moved up seven places to be in tied 3rd spot with world No. 1 American Dustin Johnson, who slipped a place.

Adv.

While Higgo carded three-under 68 to be eight-under 205, Johnson was one-over in an unfinished round also to be eight-under.

–IANS

kh/rs