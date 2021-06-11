Lahiri tied 31 after first round of Palmetto Championship golf

Adv.

Congaree Maintenance (USA), June 11 (IANS) India’s Anirban Lahiri, Satoshi Kodaira of Japan and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan carded matching scores of two-under 69 to be among those in a share of 31st position after the first round of Palmetto Championship on Thursday.

But it was Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who shot his lowest score in nearly two years with a 4-under 67, to be the top Asian player as he moved into a share of seventh place after first day.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson established himself in second position on the leaderboard alongwith Doc Redman after carding six-under 65. Wes Roach was on top with seven-under 64. All three are Americans.

Adv.

Despite failing to birdie any of the three par-5 holes at the course, Johnson made six birdies and no bogeys. The last birdie came off a chip from 81 feet at the ninth hole.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, I am playing well,” said the 24-time winner Johnson later.

“I feel like I have been playing pretty good all year, just, like I said, I have not putted well, short game has been a little off, but today I missed it in the right spots when I did miss it, but hit a lot of real quality iron shots and gave myself a lot of looks,” he added.

Adv.

–IANS

kh/