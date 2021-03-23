ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Lakers great & Clippers VP Elgin Baylor passes away at 86

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers’ first superstar and among the first in then emerging National Basketball Association (NBA), and a fixture on the L.A. basketball scene for the better part of half a century, has died of natural causes.

Baylor, who coached briefly after his Hall of Fame 14-season playing career ended, then had a 22-year run as an executive with L.A.’s other NBA team, the Clippers, died Monday morning, the Lakers announced on Twitter. He was 86, DPA news reports

“Elgin was THE superstar of his era — his many accolades speak to that,” Lakers president Jeanie Buss tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

An undersized power forward at 6-foot-5, Baylor dazzled with a variety of athletic moves that often left defenders flat-footed as he sailed by for one of his signature running bank shots or pulled up for a hanging jump shot.

Richie Guerin of the New York Knicks once griped, “Elgin Baylor has either got three hands or two basketballs out there. It’s like guarding a flood.”

Baylor is survived by his wife, Elaine, their daughter Krystle and a son Alan, and daughter Alison, from a previous marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a shooter, as a dribbler, Elgin Baylor had no match. The greatest game I ever saw was a Los Angeles playoff game in Boston when the Celtics double-teamed Elgin and Jerry West, and Elgin still scored about 60 (61) points,” said Oscar Robertson, a contemporary of Baylor and himself no stranger to NBA stardom.

A 10-time All-NBA first team selection and 11-time All-Star, Baylor was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. Although primarily a scorer, he was nonetheless a complete player, finishing his career with 23,149 points, 3,650 assists and 11,463 rebounds in 846 games, all with the Lakers in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

He scored a then-record 71 points against the New York Knicks during a regular-season game in 1960, and his 61-point game against the Celtics in Game 5 in 1962 still stands as an NBA Finals individual record.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleThalaivi Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut’s powerful dialogues
Next articleForeign Olympic volunteers not allowed to enter Japan
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Malaika Arora aces the art of balancing

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora showcased the art of balancing in her latest post on social media.The...
Read more
Sports

Hoping to clear 8.40m this season: Long jumper Sreeshankar

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Long jumper M. Sreesankhar cleared 8.26 metres at the Federation Cup recently to erase the national record and...
Read more
Sports

NBA Academy India's Tomar signs with KEBA Prep School

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) NBA Academy India graduate Harshwardhan Tomar has signed with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming the fifth NBA...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

62% of employees happier when working remotely: Survey

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India...

Samsung develops HKMG tech-based DDR5 memory

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said it has developed a high-capacity dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) module.The South Korean tech giant said its...

SS Rajamouli unveils Ram Charan’s look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for RRR

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Checkout! SS Rajamouli unveils the look of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for his upcoming film RRR

ASUS launches all in one Windows PC in India

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) ASUS on Friday launched all in one Windows computer AiO V241 with dual functionality of PC and display...

Bhanwala's Olympic chances dim, Sidhu gets silver

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) It was heartbreak for teenage shooter Anish Bhanwala even as Vijayveer Sidhu walked away with glory, winning silver...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates