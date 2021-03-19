ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Lakshmi, Rana star in Womrn's One Day Trophy

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) All-rounder Challa Jhansi Lakshmi scored 80 and took three for 34 with her off-spin to help Andhra beat Maharashtra by 45 runs in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. In another match, off-spinner Sneh Rana took six for 32 to help Railways beat Saurashtra by 139 runs.

After Andhra opted to bat, Lakshmi added 109 runs for the first wicket with Neeragattu Anusha. Andhra finished with 230 for three after 50 overs. Maharashtra were all out for 185.

In the other matches, Goa defeated Uttar Pradesh by three wickets while Rajasthan beat Chandigarh by 43 runs. P.B. Sharma top-scored for Rajasthan with 108 from 135 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Railways, No. 3 batter Asha S. anchored the innings and helped the team go past the 250-run mark. Railways skipper Sneh Rana then took 6/32 and helped restrict Saurashtra to just 115.

Haryana beat Uttarkhand by two wickets in a close finish, as Versha Bhatiwal and Savita Malik helped them chase 182 in 48.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

ADVERTISEMENT

Group A (Surat)

Hyderabad 258/6 in 50 overs (Ramya 132, Mamta Paswan 2/28) beat Jharkhand 231/7 in 50 overs (Niharika 45, Rachna Kumar 2/24) by 27 runs.

Chhattisgarh 148/10 in 49.4 overs (Manpreet Kaur 32, Rasanara Parwin 3/17) lost to Odisha 152/5 in 40.1 (Madhuri Meheta 47, Manpreet Kaur 2/23) by five wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura 145/9 in 50 overs (RR Saha 62, Krutikaben 2/19) lost to Gujarat 146/3 in 35.5 overs (Sarvi 69, M K Rabidas 1/22) by seven wickets.

Group B (Rajkot)

Railways 254/7 in 50 overs (Asha S 85, N Chavda 5/54) beat Saurashtra 115/9 in 50 overs (P S Nimavat 61; Sneh Rana 6/32) by 139 runs.

Bengal 189/7 in 50 overs (P P Paul 77, Mousumi Narah 2/25) beat Assam 136/9 in 50 overs (Gayatri Gurung 62, Dhar 4/29) by 53 runs.

Uttarakhand 181/10 in 48.5 overs (Raghvi 66; Suman Gulia 5/39) lost to Haryana 182/8 in 48.5 overs (Versha Bhatiwal 58; Radha Chand 3/33) by two wickets.

Group C (Jaipur)

Andhra Pradesh 230/3 in 50 overs (Challa Jhansi Lakshmi 80, Priyanka Ghodke 1/37) beat Maharashtra 185/10 in 48.2 overs (S Lonkar 60, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi 3/34) by 45 runs.

Uttar Pradesh 151/9 in 50 overs (Aditi 29, Tesjaswini Duragad 2/33) lost to Goa 156/7 in 48.4 overs (Shikha Pandey 35, Kajal 3/23) by three wickets.

Rajasthan 240/5 in 50 overs (PB Sharma 108, Kumari Shibi 1/28) beat Chandigarh 197/9 in 50 overs (Amanjot Kaur 89, SL Meena 2/32) by 43 runs.

–IANS

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFed Cup: Dhanalakshmi breaks Usha's meet record
Next articleAll England Open badminton: Sindhu, Sen sail into quarter-finals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mumbai Saga Movie Review: Action Packed Crowd Pleaser

Jatin Pandit releases first non-film single ‘Dhadakte rehna’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jatin Pandit, one half of the now-disbanded composer duo Jatin-Lalit, releases his first non-film single, 'Dhadakte rehna' on Friday

Wayne Brady on co-parenting with ex-wife

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wayne Brady has opened up about co-parenting with his wife Mandie on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kate Garraway hopes her husband can promote their docu-film

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
TV show host Kate Garraway hopes her husband, author Derek Draper, is well enough to promote their documentary, 'Finding Derek', together.

4th T20I: India post challenging 185/8

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Debutant Suryakumar Yadav's 31-ball 57 and Shreyas Iyer's 37 (off 18 balls) helped India post their highest total of...

Miffed Kohli calls for radical change in umpire's soft signal (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed disappointment over the third umpire's call that led to the dismissal of...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates