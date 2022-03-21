- Advertisement -
Lakshya Sen withdraws from Swiss Open: Reports

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) After making back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships in the last two weeks, India’s badminton star Lakshya Sen has decided to pull out of the Swiss Open on Monday, reports said.

The Swiss Open is all set to start from March 22 at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland and Sen was scheduled to face fellow Indian Sameer Verma in his campaign opener.

As many as 13 singles including PV Sindhu and 13 doubles teams featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pair will represent India at the Swiss Open 2022.

The 20-year-old Sen secured his maiden world championship bronze in December before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week.

The world No. 1 and the reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark completely outplayed unseeded Sen to regain the prestigious Yonex All-England Badminton crown in straight games 21-10, 21-15 on Sunday.

–IANS

inj/cs

