LaLiga, Rafa Nadal Academy to share knowledge, experience

By Glamsham Bureau
Madrid, March 22 (IANS) LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (RNA) have signed a framework collaboration agreement to share experience and knowledge and mutually reinforce the reputation of both the brands nationally and internationally.

The alliance, which covers the next three years, will see these organisations offering two-way support and launching a series of joint projects and initiatives, said a statement on Monday.

“Since we opened the Academy in 2016, we’ve grown consistently both nationally and internationally, and believe that this collaboration with LaLiga will be of great value to us. For some time now, our teams have been working together on some of the very exciting projects which I hope will come to fruition soon. I’m sure that this partnership between the two brands will be very positive,” said Nadal in the statement.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said: “Our alliance with the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar represents another step forward in our bid to expand the world of sports. Rafa and his team will help to promote the values that are fundamental to us and to give even greater visibility to the LaLiga brand.”

This agreement is based on the values shared by the two organisations that have proven fundamental to their success: hard work, tolerance, respect, integrity and commitment, among others. These values are instilled in young people by the LaLiga with projects such as the Values School and Future Fan, as well as the Integrity Talks given to players at LaLiga’s offices.

The RNA focuses on promoting and fostering these same values which form the basis of its teaching method, both in terms of technique and in terms of sporting strategy and physical training.

The initiatives that will be carried out over the next three years include holding a range of competitions at the facilities of the RNA in Manacor, such as a LaLiga Promises tournament (under-12s) and the hosting of one of the stages of LaLiga Genuine Santander, the competition for people with intellectual disabilities launched by the LaLiga Foundation and the clubs. Also forecast is the possibility of LaLiga creating a temporary travelling exhibition at the Rafa Nadal Museum.

