'Landmark moment': IOC member Nita Ambani expresses her optimism toward the amended IOA draft constitution

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani on Saturday welcomed the newly-amended draft constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), terming it as a landmark moment in India’s Olympic dream.

The final draft of the IOA’s amended constitution as prepared by retired judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, has laid down some key changes, which can then be formally adopted in its general body meeting on November 10.

The IOC member lauded the greater representation of athletes and women in the newly-amended IOA draft constitution. “I congratulate Justice Nageswara Rao for a landmark moment in India’s Olympic movement as we move towards a more inclusive and promising future. The amended draft constitution of the IOA made in consultation with my colleagues at the IOC makes me very optimistic, especially with the steps taken towards greater representation for athletes and women in the administration of Indian sport.”

The year 2023 is a key one for India’s Olympic Movement, as India will host the IOC Session in Mumbai. This session will be the first time in 40 years that India will host an IOC Session and is an important step in India’s Olympic journey.

Commenting further on the new draft constitution, she said, “I strongly believe that this paves the way for India to achieve our true potential in sport. I look forward to working closely with the newly-elected members of the IOA to fuel India’s Olympic ambitions, starting with the successful hosting of the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai and the India House at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Jai Hind!”

As part of her continued efforts for the Indian Olympic dream, Nita Ambani, earlier this year led a delegation for India’s bid to host the IOC Session in 2023, where India was near-unanimously awarded the rights after a gap of 40 years. The IOC Session will host IOC Members, International Federation (IF) delegates, and other key stakeholders of the Olympic Movement and provide India with an important opportunity to showcase our sporting ambition.

Nita M. Ambani, as IOC member and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has been a strong advocate of an “athlete first” policy and a strong promoter of girls’ and women’s sports. The multiple “grassroots to elite” sports for development programmes run by Reliance Foundation have always focused on providing world-class experiences and facilities for athletes across the country, with a special focus on increasing participation and success of girls and women athletes.

The amended draft constitution will now be presented for adoption by the IOA General Body in a Special General Meeting on November 10, post which the elections of the IOA shall be held before the next IOC Executive Board meeting from December 5-7.

