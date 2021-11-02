Lanka Premier League player draft to be held on Nov 5

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Player Draft of the second edition of the Lanka Premier League 2021, Sri Lanka’s topmost domestic T20 League, is scheduled to be held on November 5.

According to information received here, a total of 600 players, consisting of 300 overseas and 300 Sri Lankan players will feature in the upcoming ‘Draft’, which will be held virtually with the participation of five franchise owners and the SLC officials.

- Advertisement -

“The draft will consist of 20 rounds, covering several player categories, such as ‘Local and Overseas Icon Player’, ‘Local and Overseas Diamond Player’, ‘Local and Overseas Gold Player’, and ‘Local and Overseas Classic Player’. Whilst, there will be ‘Local Emerging’ and ‘Supplementary Local’ rounds focusing on selecting Sri Lanka’s young talent.

“A squad will consist of 20 players, with 14 local and 06 overseas players. If necessary, a team can retain 08 players (04 local and 04 overseas) from the previous year’s squad, whilst the rest will have to be picked from the upcoming Player Draft.” the statement from Sri Lanka Cricket read.

- Advertisement -

The first round of the tournament will be played at the RPICS Colombo, whereas the final round will be held at MRICS, Hambantota.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

cs