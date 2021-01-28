Last few days were surreal, says Shardul Thakur

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Right-arm fast bowler Shardul Thakur has said the last few days since his arrival in India, following the memorable Australia tour, have been “surreal”.

“Last few days since I came back home were surreal, thank you for so many blessings and love shown by you people. Now back with our squad in Chennai for next series,” Shardul said in a tweet after joining the India squad ahead of the England Test series.

The 29-year-old played a crucial role in the Border-Gavaskar series decider at the Gabba. His 69 runs and seven wickets in the fourth Test against Australia, which India won by three wickets to retain the trophy, helped him to find a spot in the India squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against the Joe Root-led side.

The players of the two teams are currently staying at Hotel Leela Palace in a bio-bubble as part of quarantine protocols and will undergo testing for Covid-19.

The first two Tests will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).

Following the culmination of the Test series, the two teams will take on each other in five T20Is and three ODIs.

–IANS

aak/