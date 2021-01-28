ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Last few days were surreal, says Shardul Thakur

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Right-arm fast bowler Shardul Thakur has said the last few days since his arrival in India, following the memorable Australia tour, have been “surreal”.

“Last few days since I came back home were surreal, thank you for so many blessings and love shown by you people. Now back with our squad in Chennai for next series,” Shardul said in a tweet after joining the India squad ahead of the England Test series.

The 29-year-old played a crucial role in the Border-Gavaskar series decider at the Gabba. His 69 runs and seven wickets in the fourth Test against Australia, which India won by three wickets to retain the trophy, helped him to find a spot in the India squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against the Joe Root-led side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players of the two teams are currently staying at Hotel Leela Palace in a bio-bubble as part of quarantine protocols and will undergo testing for Covid-19.

The first two Tests will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).

Following the culmination of the Test series, the two teams will take on each other in five T20Is and three ODIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleExpanded AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 to begin from Jan 20
Next articleGame Of Thrones set for animated spin-off?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Armaan Malik on post-Covid life: Is it normal to not know what normal is anymore?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer Arjun Yadav

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have come forward to raise funds in support...
Read more
Technology

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vax neutralises UK, South Africa variants: Study

IANS - 0
New York, Jan 28 (IANS) Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech have said that their Covid-19 vaccine has been found in laboratory studies to work...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Restart date for Tokyo Olympic test events postponed by a month

IANS - 0
Tokyo, Jan 28 (IANS) The restart date for the Tokyo Olympic test events has been postponed by one month from March 4 to...

I-League: Indian Arrows aim to put up good show vs Chennai...

IOC chief rules out cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

India to play India A in 2 warm-up games ahead of...

Expanded AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 to begin from Jan 20

Waiting for opportunity to play alongside Bravo & Lewis, says Lyth

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021