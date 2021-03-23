ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Latham's unbeaten 110 gives NZ series win over B'desh

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Christchurch, March 23 (IANS) Stand-in captain Tom Latham’s fifth ODI ton helped New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the second ODI on Tuesday. Latham was unbeaten on 110 as New Zealand chased down Bangladesh’s 271/6 with 10 balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and spinner Mahedi Hasan helped Bangladesh reduce New Zealand to 53/3 within the first 11 overs. However, Latham then put up a 113-run stand with Devon Conway (72) to shift the momentum in favour of the hosts.

Latham then put up 76 runs for the fifth wicket off just 72 balls against James Neesham (30) after which a quickfire 33-run stand off 15 balls with Daryl Mitchell (12 not out) got the job done for New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, opener and captain Tamim Iqbal’s 78 and Mohammad Mithun’s unbeaten 73 helped Bangladesh reach 271/6 in their 50 overs. The third ODI will be played in Wellington on March 26.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 271/6 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 78, Mohammad Mithun 73 not out; Mitchell Santner 2/51) lost to New Zealand 275/5 in 48.2 overs (Tom Latham 110 not out, Devon Conway 72; Mahedi Hasan 2/42) by five wickets with 10 balls remaining

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSRH unveil big-ticket sponsors for IPL 2021
Next articleJackie Shroff: Not wearing anything in 'OK Computer' is challenging
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates