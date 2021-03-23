Latham's unbeaten 110 gives NZ series win over B'desh

ADVERTISEMENT

Christchurch, March 23 (IANS) Stand-in captain Tom Latham’s fifth ODI ton helped New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the second ODI on Tuesday. Latham was unbeaten on 110 as New Zealand chased down Bangladesh’s 271/6 with 10 balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and spinner Mahedi Hasan helped Bangladesh reduce New Zealand to 53/3 within the first 11 overs. However, Latham then put up a 113-run stand with Devon Conway (72) to shift the momentum in favour of the hosts.

Latham then put up 76 runs for the fifth wicket off just 72 balls against James Neesham (30) after which a quickfire 33-run stand off 15 balls with Daryl Mitchell (12 not out) got the job done for New Zealand.

Earlier, opener and captain Tamim Iqbal’s 78 and Mohammad Mithun’s unbeaten 73 helped Bangladesh reach 271/6 in their 50 overs. The third ODI will be played in Wellington on March 26.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 271/6 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 78, Mohammad Mithun 73 not out; Mitchell Santner 2/51) lost to New Zealand 275/5 in 48.2 overs (Tom Latham 110 not out, Devon Conway 72; Mahedi Hasan 2/42) by five wickets with 10 balls remaining

