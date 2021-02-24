LED lights go off for a minute, stop play in 3rd Test

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) The LED lights at the new stadium in Motera went off for about a minute and stopped play in the second session of the first day’s play in the first India-England Test on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Indian innings’ second over and just before Shubman Gill was seemingly caught in slips but recalled after the replays showed that Ben Stokes had grassed the ball.

The LED lights at the Motera stadium are unique as all the other stadia in India had floodlights on towers. Here the lights are on the rim of the roof that covers the stands. It is meant to avoid shadow of the players.

It is part of the unique Rs.800 crore reconstruction of the stadium.

Lights going off during a match is nothing new. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata has witnessed floodlights going off on multiple occasions. Back in 2009, the India-Sri Lanka ODI was affected by it with the lights going off for 26 minutes.

A 2016 World T20 game between New Zealand and Bangladesh too was affected as lights went off for about 15 minutes.

–IANS

kh/qma