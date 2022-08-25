Leeds defender Robin Koch hopes for return into Germany team

London, Aug 25 (IANS) Leeds United defender Robin Koch hopes for a return into Germany’s national team for next month’s Nations League games which would also boost his chances of making the World Cup squad.

Koch, 26, won eight caps under former coach Joachim Low and was an unused substitute at last year’s Euro tournament. But he is yet to play under new helmsman Hansi Flick, nominated for games in March but missing them with a coronavirus infection.

“It is my big aim: I want to return as quickly as possible to the national team,” Koch told Thursday’s edition of Kicker sports magazine.

“Last season I was injured at times, and when I was nominated there was my Covid illness. That was very bitter but it is part of it. I want to continue to attack, to play at my best every game.”

Koch said he has talked to Flick and hopes to be part of the squad for the September games against England and Hungary, the last two before the World Cup in Qatar which starts on November 20.

“Of course it wouldn’t be unimportant to be part of it now because it is the last event before the tournament,” Koch said.

–IANS

