Left too much for lower order: Morgan

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan said his team was in the game till the halfway mark but a couple of wickets in the last few overs tilted the game India’s way.

“We were very happy at the halfway stage and were in control for a long time. We knew that dew was around. The ball didn’t turn much and we were in control. In overs 16 and 17 we lost three wickets in 7-8 balls and that set us back. It just leaves too much for the bowlers against a top quality side,” said Morgan after the match.

England were on course to win the game before the slog overs began. Even after 16 overs, the game was within their reach. However, two wickets off two balls in Shardul Thakur’s third over shifted the game towards India.

Unlike the first three matches, which were one-sided, this match was evenly contested.

“India played better than us tonight and thoroughly deserved to win, but the game did ebb and flow. Our journey, trying to learn as much as we can before the World Cup, is important,” added Morgan.

“We are just trying to learn as much as we can in this series. The progression to the World Cup in seven months is important. This decider is the closest we can get to a World Cup or Champions Trophy. All to play for, and winning away from home is more difficult for various reasons, but it would be great.”

–IANS

kh/kr

