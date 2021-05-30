Adv.
Liu Shiwen ousted in China's T-T Olympic simulation tournament quarters

By Glamsham Bureau
Nanyang, China, May 29 (IANS) Reigning world champion Liu Shiwen was China’s first Olympic squad member to suffer an exit in the country’s table tennis Olympic simulation tournament, losing 0-4 in the women’s singles quarter-finals here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, a record five-time world cup winner and a member of China’s Olympic squad at 2016 Rio Games, lost to her 22-year-old rival He 4-11, 14-16, 6-11, 8-11.

He will next play the winner of the match between world No. 1 Chen Meng — who will spearhead China’s challenge in the Olympic women’s singles — and former Hong Kong Open champion Wang Yidi in the semi-finals.

In men’s singles, the world top paddler Xu Xin comfortably beat Liang Jingkun 11-9, 11-6, 11-5, 12-10, and now faces either his men’s doubles world title-winning partner Ma Long, or his younger team-mate Xu Chenhao in the semi-final.

–IANS

akm/

