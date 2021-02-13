ADVERTISEMENT
Local cricket resumes in Kolkata after Covid-enforced break

By IANS
Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) After 334 days, local cricket resumed here on Saturday with 14 matches being played in the JC Mukherjee Trophy in First Division competition and NC Chatterjee Trophy for Second Division. The long gap occurred due to Corona pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown.

While Mohammedan Sporting and Dalhousie Club locked horns in the first match of the first division, Shibpur Institute faced Central Calcutta Sporting in second division league opener.

The grounds were properly sanitised before the matches and all the players and clubs were made aware of the strict Covid-19 guidelines. During the game five-minute hygenic breaks are to be given after 10 overs for each side.

As local cricket returned, Sharmistha Pal, daughter of late Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Saradindu Pal, cheered for Kumartuli Club in their match against Kolkata Port Trust. She has been actively participating in the club administration after the death of her father.

“For my father Kumartuli Club was everything. So after her death I began actively participating in the club’s affairs. I feel by doing this he will get a lot of peace. It is my way of showing my love and respect for him,” she said.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya met Sharmistha and encouraged her to continue her work with the club.

–IANS

qma/

